A Moment in Monrovia History: Monrovia Savings Bank - 1910

The caption on this photo from 1910 says, "Monrovia Savings Bank where Gilbert's store now stands" (No, Gilbert's is gone as well.) at Myrtle & Orange Ave. (Colorado) in the former First National location. Signs in window above bank: "Drs. C. Davies Physician Surgeon and Dr. L.L. Day, Dentist." To left a jeweler. A California law that prohibited commerical banks from paying interest on deposits prompted the formation of savings banks, including the Monrovia Saving Bank. From the Myron Hotchkiss collection. Hmm. I wonder which corner this was on. See full details here.
It was on the southwest corner, now the site of Mikomi Sushi.ReplyDelete