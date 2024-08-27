News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X/Twitter / RSS

A Moment in Monrovia History: Monrovia Savings Bank - 1910

The caption on this photo from 1910 says, "Monrovia Savings Bank where Gilbert's store now stands" (No, Gilbert's is gone as well.) at Myrtle & Orange Ave. (Colorado) in the former First National location. Signs in window above bank: "Drs. C. Davies Physician Surgeon and Dr. L.L. Day, Dentist." To left a jeweler. A California law that prohibited commerical banks from paying interest on deposits prompted the formation of savings banks, including the Monrovia Saving Bank. From the Myron Hotchkiss collection. Hmm. I wonder which corner this was on. See full details here.

For more historic photos and papers, see the Monrovia Historical Society’s complete Legacy Project collection here. Learn more about the Monrovia Historical Society here.

- Brad Haugaard

  1. AnonymousAugust 27, 2024 at 8:08 AM

    It was on the southwest corner, now the site of Mikomi Sushi.

