Monrovia Earthquake Alerts And Workshop

The recent earthquake Monrovia experienced was a reminder to be prepared. Here are a few earthquake prep suggestions.
There will be an earthquake preparedness workshop on Sept. 14. Details here.
Also, both Android phones and iPhones have free earthquake notification systems that can often let you know a few seconds in advance of a quake, according to City Manager Dylan Feik. Here are the details.
Android
Android phones have a built in quake notification system.
- Open Settings
- Tap Safety & emergency > Earthquake alerts
- Toggle Earthquake alerts on (or off)
Or, you can install the MyShake app from Google Play. (See instructions for iPhone version.)
iPhone
- Download the free MyShake app from the App Store
- Open the app and set the HomeBase area (Monrovia)
You should be prompted to set your location services to "Always On" so the app can notify you even if the app is inactive.
To hear what the alert sounds like, go to Settings and click "Play the Alert Sound."
By default, neither app will notify you of quakes of a magnitude lower than 4.5, and both will limit their reports to quakes likely to shake your location.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment