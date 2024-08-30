Council to Discuss Budget, Inclusionary Housing

At its next meeting (agenda here) the Monrovia City Council will ...
~ Consider proclaiming September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and September 8-14 as National Suicide Prevention Week.
~ The Council will also hold a study session to get an update on its 2024-25 budget, and to discuss "inclusionary housing," a type of program designed to provide housing for lower income families, often by requiring developers to set aside a percentage of a development's housing units for lower-income residents. Details.
