Council to Discuss Budget, Inclusionary Housing


At its next meeting (agenda here) the Monrovia City Council will ...

~ Consider proclaiming September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month  and  September 8-14 as  National Suicide Prevention Week.

~ The Council will also hold a study session to get an update on its 2024-25 budget, and to discuss "inclusionary housing," a type of program designed to provide housing for lower income families, often by requiring developers to set aside a percentage of a development's housing units for lower-income residents. Details.

- Brad Haugaard

