Monrovian Gustavo Menezes Named Outstanding Professor at Cal State LA

Monrovian Gustavo Menezes, a professor of civil engineering in the College of Engineering, Computer Science, and Technology (ECST) at Cal State LA, was recognized for excellence in teaching and outstanding achievements during University Convocation 2024.
Menezes, who also serves as chair of the Department of Civil Engineering, was presented an Outstanding Professor Award on Aug. 19 for his achievements in scholarly inquiry or creativity, as well as professional activities and community service.
Menezes’ research has focused on subsurface water quality and availability. He is interested in investigating the physicochemical processes related to water infiltration through the vadose zone using lab experiments and computer models. His research uses the steady-state centrifugation method to simulate and investigate flow conditions in unsaturated soils.
Most recently, Menezes has worked with a group of faculty members on a National Science Foundation-funded curriculum for sophomores, a service-learning summer bridge program for rising sophomores, and the First Year Experience @ ECST, which focuses on supporting students throughout their first year at the college.
Currently, he leads a team of faculty working on the NSF-funded Eco-STEM project that focuses on “Transforming STEM Education using an Asset-Based Ecosystem Model.” The goal of the project is to create a supportive and culturally responsive learning and working environment for all members of the ECST community.
Since 2009, Menezes has taught courses in environmental engineering and water resources at Cal State LA. He has published his research in peer-reviewed journals and presented at numerous state, national, and international conferences.
Born in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Menezes received his Ph.D. in infrastructures and environmental systems from the University of North Carolina, Charlotte. He resides in the city of Monrovia.
Source: Cal State LA press release
- Brad Haugaard
