Monrovia Police: Woman Arrested Twice for Burglarizing Same House, Twice More for Trespassing; Loitering in the Middle of Huntington Drive; Peeing in Public; Etc.

Residential Burglary – Suspect Arrested
August 8 at 7:19 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of E. Pomona regarding a residential burglary in progress. They made contact with a female subject inside the residence. A computer search revealed she had been arrested earlier that week for burglarizing the same residence. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
August 8 at 9:30 a.m., an officer patrolling the 200 block of E. Chestnut observed a male subject on a scooter commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was conducted, and a search revealed the subject was in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested, cited, and released at the scene.
Trespassing – Suspect Arrested
August 8 at 7:40 p.m., a caller in the 200 block of E. Pomona reported a female subject trespassing. Officers arrived and made contact with the female subject, who had already been arrested twice for trespassing at the same residence. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
August 8 at 11:56 p.m., officers were patrolling the 200 block of W. Huntington when they observed a motorist commit a vehicle code violation. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver displayed symptoms of intoxication. A DUI investigation confirmed the driver was under the influence. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Fraud
August 9 at 1:21 p.m., an employee from a business in the 1400 block of S. Mountain reported that a customer used another person’s identifying information to purchase a vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Trespassing – Suspect Arrested
August 9 at 6:35 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of E. Pomona called to report a female subject trespassing at his neighbor's home. The same subject had been arrested for breaking into the home earlier in the week and for trespassing earlier the same day. Officers arrived, made contact with the female subject, and she was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
August 9 at 10:46 p.m., officers responded to the area of Myrtle and Olive regarding the theft of a purse from a vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Municipal Code Violations – Suspects Arrested
August 10 at 1:48 a.m., a caller in the 700 block of Walnut Court reported suspicious subjects in the area. Officers arrived and made contact with two juveniles who were in violation of the city's curfew. They were both arrested and released to the care of their parents with citations.
Petty Theft
August 10 at 9:39 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of N. Canyon reported his tricycle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
August 10 at 2:50 p.m., a victim walked into the MPD lobby to report fraudulent charges on his account. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
August 10 at 7:02 p.m., a homeowner reported unknown subjects were entering his vacant property in the 200 block of E. Evergreen. The property had been fraudulently listed for rent by an unknown subject. This investigation is continuing.
Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
August 11 at 12:56 a.m., while patrolling the 600 block of S. Myrtle, officers observed a subject loitering near the entrance of a closed restaurant. Officers made contact with the subject, who was heavily intoxicated. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Robbery – Suspects Arrested
August 11 at 3:27 a.m., officers responded to the area of Prospect and Grand regarding unknown trouble. They made contact with a victim of a robbery. A perimeter was established, and four suspects were located nearby. The suspects were arrested and taken into custody.
Critical Missing Adult
August 11 at 3:58 p.m., a staff member at a senior living facility in the 100 block of S. Myrtle reported a male subject left and had not returned. Surrounding agencies and the bus system were notified. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
August 12 at 4:16 p.m., a victim walked into the MPD lobby to report fraud. The victim reported receiving a random text message from the suspect earlier in the year, and they developed a friendship over the phone. After several months, the victim was convinced by the suspect to make cryptocurrency investments online. The victim eventually discovered she had been scammed when she did not have access to the cryptocurrency she purchased. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation
August 12 at 10:17 p.m., an employee from a gas station in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported a male adult standing in the middle of Huntington Drive. Officers arrived and located the subject, who would have been struck by a vehicle if officers had not arrived and intervened. Officers determined he was a danger to himself. He was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
August 13 at 11:02 a.m., an officer patrolling the area of Magnolia and Pomona saw a male subject commit a bicycle violation. He conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the subject. A computer search revealed he had warrants for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Shoplifting
August 13 at 7:33 p.m., an employee from a store in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a male subject fled the store with merchandise without paying. Officers arrived and were unable to locate the subject. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting
August 13 at 8:20 p.m., a theft was reported at a store in the 500 block of W. Huntington. Officers arrived and were unable to locate the subject. This investigation is continuing.
Urinating in Public – Suspect Arrested
August 13 at 10:34 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of S. Madison reported a male subject urinating in public at a coffee shop. Officers arrived and located the suspect. The caller identified him and placed him under private person’s arrest. The subject was arrested, cited, and released at the scene.
Burglary
August 14 at 6:39 a.m., a caller iEtc.n the 400 block of W. Foothill reported that several businesses in the area had their front windows shattered. Officers arrived and found three businesses had been burglarized overnight. This investigation is continuing.
No comments:
Post a Comment