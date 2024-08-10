School District May Have to Cut Budget If Finances Don't Improve; Elementary Schools Identify Areas to Improve

~ A resolution saying that if the district's finances don't improve, that the school board will cut $3.82 million from its budget for fiscal year 2025-26, and $6.2 million for 2026-27. Details.
~ Approving changes to the district's School Plan for Student Achievement for elementary schools - Bradoaks, Mayflower, Monroe, and Plymouth - which have identified areas in which they need improvement:
Bradoaks: Chronic absenteeism, suspensions, and English language learners performing lower in English and math.
Mayflower: High suspension rate; lower performance in English by English language learners, Hispanic students, socioeconomically disadvantaged students, and students with disabilities; lower math performance for socioeconomically disadvantaged students and students with disabilities.
Monroe: High absenteeism, low performance in math and English.
Plymouth: Chronic absenteeism, low math and English performance, low student engagement and connectedness to the school.
- Brad Haugaard
Not sure why more parents aren’t in support of charter schools or vouchers.ReplyDelete
Even many Republicans in Texas were against vouchers: https://www.texastribune.org/2023/11/16/texas-house-school-vouchers/ReplyDelete
Problems in Arizona tooReplyDelete
https://www.azcentral.com/story/opinion/op-ed/ej-montini/2024/05/08/arizona-school-voucher-scam-benefits-rich/73616157007/
One is an op Ed piece and Texas article is because it impacts rural areas .ReplyDelete
Any thoughts on charter schools? Seems like Pasadena has a lot of options but nothing in Monrovia area except for arts school in Duarte