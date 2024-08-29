Monrovia Police: Three Car Collision; Drunk With Loaded Rifle; Stolen License Plates; Etc.

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for August 22 – 28. - Brad Haugaard]During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 422 service events, resulting in 87 investigations.
Grand Theft Auto
August 22 at 8:42 a.m., a caller in the 100 block of Montana reported his vehicle stolen. An investigation revealed the caller left his vehicle running while he went inside his house, when he returned his vehicle was gone. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
August 22 at 10:13 a.m., an officer responded to a complex in the 800 block of S. Myrtle regarding a vehicle burglary. An investigation revealed the suspect took property from the victim’s vehicle and fled. This investigation is continuing.
Battery – Suspect Arrested
August 22 at 12:58 p.m., a caller in a parking lot in the 700 block of W. Huntington reported two subjects fighting. Officers arrived and located the two subjects’ involved. The victim sustained minor injuries to his face. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Injury Traffic Collision
August 22 at 6:41 p.m., officers responded to the area of Magnolia and Huntington regarding a traffic collision. When officers arrived they contacted the involved parties and one party was transported to a hospital for treatment.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
August 22 at 7:59 p.m. a resident in the 800 block of W. Foothill reported that her ex- husband was outside her residence and was refusing to leave. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. A computer search revealed he had multiple warrants for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
August 22 at 11:55 p.m., an officer patrolling the 700 block of W. Huntington when he saw a vehicle, occupied by two subjects, loitering in the parking lot of businesses which were closed for business. The officer discovered one of the subjects was in possession of drug paraphernalia. The suspect was arrested and transported to the Monrovia PD jail for booking.
Injury Traffic Collision
August 23 at 7:20 a.m., officers responded to the area of Primrose and Foothill regarding an injury traffic collision involving three vehicles. One of the parties involved complained of pain and were transported to a hospital for treatment.
Mental Evaluation
August 23 at 10:25 a.m., officers responded to the area of Foothill and Madison regarding a male subject that fell and was bleeding from the head. Officers arrived and located the male subject, who was heavily intoxicated. Officers have contacted him numerous times in the past for falling down and sustaining injuries due to being heavily intoxicated. He was placed on a mental evaluation for being gravely disabled due to substance abuse and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Lost / Stolen Plate
August 23 at 1:24 p.m., a caller in the 2600 block of S. Myrtle reported his license plate stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
August 23 at 4:41 p.m., a victim in the 400 block of W. Huntington reported a window to her vehicle was smashed and her purse was stolen while she was inside of a store. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Activity / Warrants – Suspect Arrested
August 23 at 10:28 p.m., a caller in the area of Myrtle and Walnut reported a subject slumped over in his vehicle. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject and determined he was in possession of drug paraphernalia. A records search revealed he had warrants for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence / Weapons Offense – Suspect Arrested
August 23 at 10:29 p.m., an officer in the area of Peck and Live Oak conducted a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle. The officer made contact with the driver who displayed symptoms of being intoxicated. A computer search revealed the driver was on probation for DUI. An investigation revealed he was intoxicated, in violation of his probation, a loaded rifle was found in his vehicle. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
August 24 at 12:20 a.m., while patrolling the 600 block of W. Huntington the officer saw a vehicle driving the wrong way. The officer conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the subject who displayed objective symptoms of intoxication. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Trespassing – Suspect Arrested
August 24 at 1:05 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of E. Pomona called to report a subject trespassing on her property. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Injury Traffic Collision
August 24 at 1:34 p.m., a caller in the area of Huntington and Primrose reported a traffic collision. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. One occupant complained of pain. The driver at fault was issued a citation.
Injury Traffic Collision
August 24 at 3:38 p.m., a traffic collision was reported in the area of Fifth and Duarte. Officers and Paramedics arrived and made contact with the parties involved. One driver suffered injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery
August 24 at 5:34 p.m., an officer patrolling the 200 block of Los Angeles located a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was recovered and the registered owner was notified. This investigation is continuing.
Weapon Offense – Suspect Arrested
August 24 at 7:22 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 200 block of W. Foothill regarding subjects consuming alcohol in public. Officers arrived and made contact with the subjects. A computer search revealed one subject had a warrant for his arrest. An investigation revealed that subject was in possession of a fixed-blade knife. He was arrested and taken into custody.
False Imprisonment – Suspect Arrested
August 25 at 3:12 p.m., a victim in the 1000 block of E. Huntington reported that she was involved in an argument with her boyfriend and he was not letting her leave. Officers arrived and attempted to make contact with the victim and her boyfriend, however, he refused to contact officers and would not allow the victim to contact the officers. Officers had to force entry into the home. The boyfriend was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
August 25 at 3:43 p.m., an employee from a business in the 900 block of W. Foothill called to report that a subject entered the store and stole merchandise. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting
August 26 at 11:02 a.m., a loss prevention officer for a store in the 500 block of W. Huntington called to make a shoplifting report. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
August 27 at 4:55 p.m., a victim driving in the area of Colorado and Madison reported a male subject cut her off, stopped in front of her, got out of his vehicle, yelled at her, broke her side view mirror, and left the area. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
August 27 at 7:56 p.m., officers were dispatched to a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain regarding a male subject who stole merchandise and fled the store. Officers arrived and located the subject nearby. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Offense / Warrant Arrest – Suspects Arrested
August 28 at 2:47 a.m., an officer patrolling the area of Huntington and Encino saw a vehicle in violation of a vehicle code. The officer conducted a traffic stop and contacted the three vehicle occupants. A computer search revealed the driver and a female occupants had warrants for their arrest. An investigation revealed the driver was in possession of drug paraphernalia. They were arrested and taken into custody.
Residential Burglary
August 28 at 10:04 p.m., a resident in the 800 block of W. Walnut reported a residential burglary. Officers arrived and made contact with the resident. An investigation revealed damage to a rear sliding door, the interior was ransacked, and property was taken. This investigation is continuing.
No comments:
Post a Comment