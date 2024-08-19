Baylie the Boxer - a Spry 13 Years Old, and Gentle

Baylie thinks that age is just a number, and we couldn’t agree more! This darling boxer may be 13, but she acts (and feels) much younger!
This spry thing loves going for walks and will even run alongside you if you let her. She is always calm and quiet and makes fast friends with everyone who stops to say hello.
Baylie has lived with other animals - she is cat-friendly and has also shared space with rabbits and birds- she's been very gentle with everyone she’s met.
Baylie has been described as very demure and very mindful. She thinks that she’s not like other senior dogs and can literally run circles around them. Come meet this demure diva today!
Baylie and all other pets over 5 years old can be adopted at no charge for anyone over the age of 60, thanks to Pasadena Humane’s Seniors for Seniors program!
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 2:00 – 5:00. For those who prefer, adoption appointments are available daily from 10:30 – 1:30, and can be scheduled online. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet. Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
