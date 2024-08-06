Chill Dog Rocky Has That Laid-Back Vibe

Rocky is a perfect addition to any home that is seeking a chill companion with lots of love! He’s an eight-year-old German Shepherd with an easy going, laid-back vibe. He’s stunningly handsome and smart as well!
Rocky has been spending time with one of the Pasadena Humane foster families, and they have wonderful things to report. They say he is very low maintenance and prefers to sleep throughout the day. He loves car rides, loves to stick his head out the window, and is very well-behaved in public. He can be taken anywhere, and he’s received countless compliments from strangers.
Rocky is house-trained and knows basic cues. He sits well and has learned to lie down on command. He even walks right by your
If you’re looking for a lower-energy buddy to relax in the shade with, come meet Rocky today!
Rocky and all other dogs, cats and critters can be adopted at no charge during Pasadena Humane’s Clear the Shelters adoption event, happening Saturday, August 17th from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM.
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 2:00 – 5:00. For those who prefer, adoption appointments are available daily from 10:30 – 1:30, and can be scheduled online. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
No comments:
Post a Comment