Police Blood Drive Sept. 12


Blood drive hosted by Police Department at Community Center (119 W. Palm) on Thursday, September 12, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Free t-shirt for donors. Schedule appointment online here. Enter "bob23" as sponsorship code.

