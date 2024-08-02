News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Police Blood Drive Sept. 12
Blood drive hosted by Police Department at Community Center (119 W. Palm) on Thursday, September 12, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Free t-shirt for donors. Schedule appointment online
here
. Enter "bob23" as sponsorship code.
- Brad Haugaard
