Dinner at Stinkin Crawfish


Dinner at Stinkin Crawfish, on the north side of Colorado a half block east of Myrtle. Got the Catfish and Fries for $14.25 and a beer for $6.50. Nice. Also, they give you a free dessert - deep fried Oreo and ice cream. 

- Brad Haugaard

