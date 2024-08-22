News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Dinner at Stinkin Crawfish
Dinner at Stinkin Crawfish, on the north side of Colorado a half block east of Myrtle. Got the Catfish and Fries for $14.25 and a beer for $6.50. Nice. Also, they give you a free dessert - deep fried Oreo and ice cream.
- Brad Haugaard
8/22/2024
