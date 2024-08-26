Merengue Bakery Plans Building Modifications

Proposed remodel of Merengue Bakery.
Merengue Bakery is asking the city's Historic Preservation Commission for its thoughts on a proposed facade remodel and addition to its building on Myrtle. The unused second floor (unused because the interior staircase was removed years ago) would be converted into a residential unit with an exterior staircase on the adjacent pedestrian ally. Details.
- Brad Haugaard
Hopefully they let him do it. He’s put a lot of money into that property and that remodel take a lot away from the historical significance of the property. If anything he has made it hundred times better.ReplyDelete