News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X/Twitter / RSS

Meet the Cops at National Night Out in Library Park August 6


Joining the police at National Night Out will be the Monrovia Fire Department, Code Enforcement, Neighborhood Services, Pasadena Humane Society, and the Foothill Air Support Team.

- Brad Haugaard

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)