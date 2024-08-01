City Council to Consider Hiring Firm to Create Statues for Canyon Park, Etc.

At its next meeting (agenda here) the Monrovia City Council will consider ...
~ Hiring Daniel Stern and Lost Men Productions for up to $285,000 to create three life-size bronze statues for Canyon Park. Stern did the movie director statue in front of the theater. These statues would honor firefighters, rangers, and trail crew members. Details. Here are sketches of the three statues:
Comment: Not sure about this last one. It looks like he's pulling the log with his arms but pushing it away with his foot.
~ Supporting a proposal by the city of Glendora that the League of California Cities pass a resolution that, "The California State Legislature shall not enact, and the Governor shall not approve, any law or regulation that applies solely to elected officials of California cities, counties, and special districts, unless such law or regulation also applies equally to members of the California State Assembly and Senate. The prohibition shall not apply to laws or regulation affecting the inherent power of the legislative branch under the California Constitution.” Details.
~ Change zoning to allow government services in Old Town. This is necessary because the city plans to renovate the Community Center (and later City Hall) and needs a temporary space while that is happening. Details.
- Brad Haugaard
