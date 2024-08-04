News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X/Twitter / RSS

One More Summer Concert


The country band, 33 Thunder, (very good) performed tonight at the Library Park bandshell. Just one more performance for the summer concert series. Next Sunday at 7 p.m. in Library Park, the Regae band, Upstream.

- Brad Haugaard 

