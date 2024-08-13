Pedro Pascal - Friend to All, Fan of Birds on TV

Pedro Pascal is six years old and mostly responds to just “Pascal”, because he’s one of those cool cats who goes by their last name.
He likes following his favorite people around to supervise their activities, lounging on the floor, leaving his pawtograph on cardboard cat scratchers, and watching TV (usually any programs with birds).
Just like the real Pedro Pascal, this Pedro is a friend to all – he’s great with adults and children and doesn’t even mind being picked up!
Pedro is FIV-positive, but that doesn’t preclude him from living with other cats. Cats contract FIV through deep bite wounds or from the milk of their FIV-positive mother, so when kitties are living in harmony and everyone is spayed and neutered, the risk of transmission is very low.
In addition, although FIV-positive cats have a lowered immune system that make them more susceptible to infections, they can live long, happy lives when kept healthy through regular veterinary visits. So don’t let that stop you from meeting this sweet guy!
Come to Pasadena Humane on Saturday, August 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for Clear the Shelters! Adoption fees are waived for all available dogs, cats and critters.
The adoption fee for cats is $100. All cat adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 2:00 – 5:00. For those who prefer, adoption appointments are available daily from 10:30 – 1:30, and can be scheduled online. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
