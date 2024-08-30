Get a Block Party in a Trailer

Monrovia Area Partnership is offering a Block Party trailer to Monrovians, containing various items to facilitate community events. The trailer includes cocktail tables, 6-foot tables, folding chairs, and picnic tables, as well as umbrellas, ice chests, and trash cans for convenience. Safety items such as a fire extinguisher and first aid kit are provided. For entertainment, the trailer comes with lawn games, sports equipment, and other amenities. The trailer is designed as a convenient way to host neighborhood gatherings. No personal use, business use, fundraisers, religious events, sporting events, political stuff, etc. Details here.
