Where to Drop Off Your Ballot; City Street Repaving; Historic Walking Tour

~ If you don't want to mail in your ballot, you can drop it off at the Library Community Room, open open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, March 4, and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 5. Or... you can drop it in the official ballot box on the north side of the Library, on Palm Ave.
~ The city is replacing nearly 1.1 million square feet of roadway, 4,566 square feet of sidewalks and driveway approaches, nearly three quarters of a mile of water main, and cleaning over three miles of sewer mains, and is replacing two parking lots in Old Town. He said the current Pavement Condition Index (PCI) is an "incredible" 87, and will certainly improve after the current road work, and work scheduled for next year on Peck Road and South Myrtle. For comparison, he said the average California PCI is 66.
~ There will be a two-hour walking tour of historic Monrovia tomorrow, March 2, starting at the SE corner of Palm and Myrtle Avenues at 10 a.m. Cost is $5 per person with proceeds benefiting Monrovia Historic Preservation Group.
- Brad Haugaard
