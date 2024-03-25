Coffee Is a Quick Learner, Goofball - And Adorable, Too!

Happy-go-lucky Coffee is an adorable six-month-old pit bull mix puppy sure to make every day start with a smile!
This smart guy is ready to move to the head of a training class - he is an expert on numerous training cues, and he learns new things very quickly. He is eager to please and loves a treat- great motivators for additional training!
Coffee has spent some time in a foster home and got along well with the other dog in the home. He is very sociable with people of all ages, too. In fact, he seems to thrive on attention!
He recently got to have an adventure with the Pasadena Humane mobile outreach team at an adoption event. He loves going on walks, splashing in puddles and being a lovable goofball.
We’re buzzing about Coffee- we're sure you will be, too!
Coffee and all other dogs over 6 months old can be adopted for only $25 during Pasadena Humane’s Love is Blooming promotion from April 4 – 14!
The normal adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet. View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Daily adoption appointments can be scheduled online. New adoption appointments are released every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 2:00 – 5:00.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
