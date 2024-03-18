Shy Kelce Needs Quiet Home to Blossom

Kelce is a shy and sensitive husky who is in search of a quiet home that will allow him to blossom into the wonderful dog that we know he can be. While initially he can be unsure of new people and places, Kelce quickly warms up and becomes a wiggly puppy!
Kelce is a little over one year old and likely close to full grown at fifty pounds. He has made a lot of close friends with volunteers and staff at Pasadena Humane, so his forever family will get an instant BFF!
He recently got to go out on a field trip with some volunteers. They reported that he had a great day out- playing fetch in the yard, going for walks and getting tons of attention. He loves chasing toys but hasn’t quite grasped the “bring it back” idea. He does well in the car, enjoys getting pets and appears to be house trained.
Handsome and adorable Kelce is a diamond in the rough. Once you get past his shy exterior, you’ll find the gentle heart and loving personality that we get to see all the time!
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
