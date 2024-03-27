News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X/Twitter / RSS

Set for Life Sponsoring Planetarium Trip, May 2, and Love Life Celebration, May 4



On May 2 and May 4, SET for LIFE - a volunteer  organization to help African Americans and people of color live healthier, happier, and longer lives - will, on May 2, sponsor a trip for seniors 80 and older to Griffith Park Planetarium with a restaurant lunch, and then, on May 4, will sponsor 2nd Love LIFE celebration, a family event with live performances, a DJ, dance floor, miniature golf, rock climbing, arts and crafts, food trucks and dessert.

The bus pick-up for the planetarium trip is 9:30 a.m., May 2, at Second Baptist Church Monrovia (925 S. Shamrock). Details and registration here

The Love LIFE celebration will be held May 4, 2-6 p.m. at Second Baptist Church, 925 S Shamrock. Details and tickets here

For further information email info@setforlifenews.org or call 408-8245.

- Brad Haugaard

