Happy Easter, Monrovia!


“He isn’t here! He is risen from the dead, just as he said would happen. Come, see where his body was lying.” (‭‭‭Matthew‬ ‭28‬‬:‭6‬ ‭NLT‬‬)

- Brad Haugaard 

  1. AnonymousMarch 31, 2024 at 6:31 AM

    Happy Easter, Brad! He is risen indeed! :)

