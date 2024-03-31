News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Restaurants
•
Library Catalog
•
Library Activities
•
History
•
Facebook
/
X/Twitter
/
RSS
Happy Easter, Monrovia!
“He isn’t here! He is risen from the dead, just as he said would happen. Come, see where his body was lying.” (Matthew 28:6 NLT)
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
3/31/2024
1 comment:
Anonymous
March 31, 2024 at 6:31 AM
Happy Easter, Brad! He is risen indeed! :)
Reply
Delete
Replies
Reply
Add comment
Load more...
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
Happy Easter, Brad! He is risen indeed! :)ReplyDelete