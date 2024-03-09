Monrovia School District Receives Two Awards for Its Video Productions

Monrovia School District received two awards from the California School Public Relations Association (CalSPRA) for outstanding in-house video productions during the 2023-24 school year. The videos, "Back-to-School Safe Driving Tips: Keeping Our Students Safe" and "Inspiring Students: The Impact of Teachers at Monrovia High School," earned an Award of Excellence and an Award of Merit, respectively. The awards were presented at CalSPRA's Annual Conference on March 1, in Sacramento. Details.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment