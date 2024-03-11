Michie - Special Cat for Special Person

Michie is a special cat who is looking for a special person. This sweet 4-year-old girl has tested positively for FELV and FIV.
Although FeLV and FIV infections can be associated with clinical disease, some infected cats can live for many years with a good quality of life. Michie is otherwise healthy, so with good care and guidance from your vet, she has a lot of life to live ahead of her.
Michie is gentle and loving - she purrs whenever she sees her friends at Pasadena Humane and nuzzles them for attention. She loves pets and treats. She especially loves to combine human attention and a meal- she's a social eater!
Due to her medical condition, Michie may need to be the only cat in the household. Her friends at Pasadena Humane will be happy to answer any questions you might have about this wonderful cat and how to care for her.
The adoption fee for cats is $100. All cat adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet. View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Daily adoption appointments can be scheduled online. New adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. Walk-in appointments are available every day from 2:00 – 5:00. Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
