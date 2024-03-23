Kingdom of Caid Tournament in Recreation Park

The Kingdom of Caid, of the Society for Creative Anachronism, is holding its "Martial Consort’s Champion for Her Majesty Mercedes Eirnyardóttir," today (Saturday), at Recreation Park. The Barony of Angels, which includes Monrovia, is hosting the event.
Participants told me the society was founded in Berkeley, California, as an outgrowth of a themed birthday party. The party-goers had so much fun they just kept it going, and now it's a worldwide organization. The focus is on recreating the Middle Ages, but, as one participant told me, the Middle Ages "as we would like them to be." In other words, with flush toilets.

