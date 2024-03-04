News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X/Twitter / RSS

A Moment in Monrovia History: 1887 New Year's Day Celebration at Monroe and Pile Real Estate Office

"This cut represents the office of our worthy entrepreneurs. Monrovia aged one year. The boys are splendid young fellows. The gentleman on the left is W.E Pile. The gentleman standing with pitcher & glass in hand is M.S. Monroe of Monroe & Pile. The gentleman seated at the left of the table with glass in hand is W.N. Monroe, the founder of the town of Monrovia, founded May 1886. The gentleman on the right is C. O. Monroe." Photographer: Shaffner -- Grand View Hotel Series, Monrovia. The office was located at approximately 411 S. Myrtle Ave and lighted by gas, so there must have been a gas manufacturing plant on the premises. The date - Jan 1, 1887 - suggests this is a celebration of the New Year. From the Myron Hotchkiss collection. See full details here.

For more historic photos and papers, see the Monrovia Historical Society’s complete Legacy Project collection here. Learn more about the Monrovia Historical Society here.

- Brad Haugaard

