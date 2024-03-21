Monrovia Police: Gunshots, But Nobody Found; Railroad Arm Hits Vehicle; Tools and Tailgate Stolen; Seven Arrested for Sleeping in Park; Traffic Stop Leads to Drugs, Swiped Checks, Identity Info; Etc.

Municipal Code Violation – Suspect Arrested
March 14 at 12:03 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 700 block of E. Lemon when the officer noticed subjects loitering in a park after hours. One of the subjects had been cited several times in the past. He was arrested, cited and released at the scene.
Runaway Juvenile
March 14 at 12:23 a.m., a juvenile was reported as a runaway from the 800 block of Ocean View. He was entered as a runaway. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
March 14 at 7:58 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 900 block of S. Primrose. The caller reported that sometime during the night, someone broke into his work truck and stole tools. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft
March 14 at 8:48 a.m., a caller in the 100 block of E. Foothill reported that sometime during the night, someone drained gas from his vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
March 14 at 10:37 a.m., a resident in the 300 block of Linwood walked into the MPD lobby to report check fraud. An unknown suspect intercepted the victim's check, changed the payee information and cashed it. This investigation is continuing.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
March 14 at 1:17 p.m., a caller in the 1600 block of S. Magnolia reported the railroad crossing arms fell on his vehicle. No injuries were reported.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
March 14 at 3:19 p.m., a hit and run traffic collision was reported in the 100 block of W. Duarte. The victim was struck by a vehicle and the driver of the suspect vehicle did not stay to exchange all information. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
March 14 at 5:31 p.m., an employee from a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported that a male subject took merchandise and fled the store without paying. He returned to the store while officers were at the scene, he was positively identified by the employee. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Battery
March 14 at 8:42 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence in the 100 block of E. Evergreen regarding a family fight. Several brothers and sisters engaged in mutual combat after an argument. Injuries were minor and all parties declined prosecution.
Municipal Code Violation – Suspect Arrested
March 14 at 11:13 p.m., an officer patrolling the 700 block of E. Lemon when he saw a subject in a park after hours. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
March 15 at 8:43 a.m., officers responded to a traffic collision in the area of Ivy and Maple. The driver at fault was issued a citation and released in the field.
Mental Evaluation
March 15 at 9:50 a.m., a caller in the 700 block of W. Chestnut called to advise that a male subject had locked himself in the restroom for two hours and was refusing to walk out. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject who eventually walked out of the restroom. An investigation revealed he was a danger to himself and other. He was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Shoplifting / Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
March 15 at 1:54 p.m., a shoplifting was reported in the 800 block of W. Huntington. The caller reported a female subject took merchandise and fled without paying. Officers located the subject and a computer check revealed she had a no bail warrant for her arrest and was positively identified as the one who stole from the business. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Petty Theft
March 15 at 2:35 p.m., a caller walked into the MPD lobby to report that while she was in line at a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington she discovered her wallet was missing. An investigation revealed that the victim dropped her wallet while standing in line, the person behind her picked it up and did not return it. This investigation is continuing.
Stolen Plate
March 15 at 6:41 p.m., a caller 307 Valle Vista reported witnessing a neighbor's license plate being stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Municipal Code Violation
March 16 at 3:47 a.m., an officer was patrolling 742 E. Lemon Recreation Park when he saw a local transient camping out within park boundaries after-hours. The suspect was arrested for a municipal code violation and booked.
Grand Theft
March 16 at 10:27 a.m., a caller in the 200 block of E. Lemon reported tools from the bed of his truck and his tailgate had been stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
March 16 at 11:48 a.m., an employee from a business in the 900 block of W. Duarte called to report that a male paid with counterfeit money. This investigation is continuing.
Lost / Stolen Plate
March 16 at 1:13 p.m., a caller in the 700 block of California reported that both license plates to his vehicle were stolen sometime while parked. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting
March 16 at 3:42 p.m., an employee from a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington called to report two female subjects were concealing merchandise. As officers responded, the females exited the store and the employee lost sight of them. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
March 16 at 7:24 p.m., an officer patrolling the area of Mountain and Royal Oaks saw a vehicle commit a traffic code violation. The officer conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver. A computer search revealed the driver had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Municipal Code Violation – Suspect Arrested
March 17 at 1:37 a.m., while patrolling the 700 block of E. Lemon an officer saw a male adult subject in a park after hours. The subject had been issued multiple citations in the past and has even been arrested for the same violations. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Possession of Drugs
March 17 at 11:13 a.m., an officer was flagged down by a citizen in the 100 block of E. Pomona regarding a possible intoxicated subject. The officer made contact with the subject and checked on his well-being. An investigation revealed the subject was in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Shooting
March 17 at 8:17 p.m., residents in the 100 block of N. Sunset reported hearing several gunshots. Officers arrived and were unable to locate a suspect. This investigation is continuing.
Municipal Code Violation – Suspect Arrested
March 18 at 1:41 a.m., an officer patrolling the 700 block of E. Lemon located a male adult subject in a park after hours. The male has been issued multiple citations and arrested for the same violations. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
March 18 at 8:27 a.m., a business in the 3200 block of S. Peck called to report a theft that had occurred the previous day. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft
March 18 at 8:59 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of Madeline called to report that her unlocked vehicle was ransacked overnight. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
March 18 at 10:12 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of N. Myrtle regarding unknown trouble. Officers arrived and determined a couple had been involved in physical altercation. An investigation revealed the female subject was the aggressor. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto
March 18 at 11:34 a.m., a business in the 200 block of Kruse called to report that one of its trailers was stolen from the street. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting
March 18 at 12:34 p.m., a retail store in the 700 block of E. Huntington called to report a theft occurred two days prior. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
March 19 at 10:46 p.m., while patrolling the area of Mountain and Lemon an officer saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation. The officer conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver who displayed symptoms of being under the influence. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Municipal Code Violation – Suspect Arrested
March 19 at 2:05 a.m., an officer patrolling the 700 block of E. Lemon saw a subject sleeping in a park. The officer saw that the subject was the same as previous nights. He was arrested, cited, and released at the scene.
Drug Activity
March 19 at 12:09 p.m., an officer on patrol near a park in the 300 block of S. Myrtle noticed a male subject acting erratically. He contacted the subject and observed symptoms that indicated the subject was under the influence of a controlled substance. An investigation revealed the subject was under the influence of a controlled substance. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Drug Activity / Fraud / Warrant Arrest – Suspects Arrested
March 19 at 4:07 p.m., while patrolling the 1400 block of S. Myrtle an officer saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation. The driver provided false identification to the officer and when his identity was discovered he was determined to have several warrants. One of the passengers was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. The other passenger was in possession of large amounts of uncashed checks and other persons’ identification information. They were all arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
March 20 at 1:43 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 500 block of E. Olive regarding a subject at the location driving away intoxicated. Officers located the vehicle, conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver who displayed signs of being intoxicated. A DUI investigation confirmed that he was under the influence. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Municipal Code Violation – Suspect Arrested
March 20 at 2:30 a.m., an officer patrolling the 600 block of S. Mountain saw a subject sleeping in a park after hours. The officer recognized the subject from previous nights. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Missing Person
March 20 at 1:11 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence in the 100 block of W. Central regarding a missing juvenile. Officers searched the residence and the area but did not locate her. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
March 20 at 1:47 p.m., a retail business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain called to report merchandise was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Battery – Suspect Arrested
March 20 at 2:54 p.m., a battery was reported in the 1100 block of S. Fifth. Officers arrived and made contact with the subjects involved in the physical altercation. An investigation revealed both subjects desired to place the other party under citizens’ arrest. Both subjects were arrested and taken into custody.
Theft
March 20 at 3:40 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of W. Pomona called to report that a package was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
No comments:
Post a Comment