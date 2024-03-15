News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X/Twitter / RSS

Council to Consider Water/Sewer Rate increases; Renaming Wilderness Area Building as 'Crudgington Station'; More Money for Canyon Park; Etc.

At its next meeting (agenda here) the Monrovia City Council will consider ...

~ Increasing water and sewer rates. Here are the estimated increases for residential homes:

There will be discounts available for seniors, vets, and low income households. Lots more detail here.

~ Recognizing outgoing City Councilmember Gloria Crudgington's preservation efforts, and particularly her work in creating the Hillside Wilderness Preserve, by consider renaming the small house in the preserve near the Cloverleaf entry point as "Crudgington Station," and put up a sign with the name on the building. The building is currently called Fire Station 103. Details

~ Awarding Pokrajac Corporation a contract of up to $12,095,217 for the Canyon Park Infrastructure Improvement Project, plus a contingency fund up to $1,209,522. Also, award Merrell Johnson Engineering a contract of $2,086,424 to manage the project. Total: $15,391,164. Details

~ Permitting the construction of four new two-story detached houses across two parcels at the property located at 619 East Walnut. The staff report says that "The proposed development will result in four new homes that will be an attractive addition to the neighborhood and community. " Details

~ Proclaiming March 24 as National Vietnam War Veterans' Day  and April as DMV/Donate Life Month

~ The council will also evaluate City Manager Dylan Feik in closed session. Details.

- Brad Haugaard



Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)