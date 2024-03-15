Council to Consider Water/Sewer Rate increases; Renaming Wilderness Area Building as 'Crudgington Station'; More Money for Canyon Park; Etc.

~ Awarding Pokrajac Corporation a contract of up to $12,095,217 for the Canyon Park Infrastructure Improvement Project, plus a contingency fund up to $1,209,522. Also, award Merrell Johnson Engineering a contract of $2,086,424 to manage the project. Total: $15,391,164. Details.
~ Permitting the construction of four new two-story detached houses across two parcels at the property located at 619 East Walnut. The staff report says that "The proposed development will result in four new homes that will be an attractive addition to the neighborhood and community. " Details.
~ Proclaiming March 24 as National Vietnam War Veterans' Day and April as DMV/Donate Life Month.
~ The council will also evaluate City Manager Dylan Feik in closed session. Details.

