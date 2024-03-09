School District May Need To Cut $Millions in Expenditures Beginning in 2024-25 Fiscal Year

At its next meeting (agenda here) the Monrovia Board of Education will ...
~ Consider approving a resolution that while the district will be able to meet its financial obligations for the current (2023-24) fiscal year (details), BUT due to declining enrollment will likely have to cut millions of dollars starting in fiscal 2024-25. At this meeting the board will consider a resolution saying it "will implement at least $3,640,000 in expenditure reductions in 2024-25 and $2,547,203 reductions in 2025-26" The staff report adds that, "In order to remain fiscally solvent, the District must identify ways to increase revenue and decrease expenditures..." (details).
~ ADDED. Meet in closed session with Monrovia City Manager Dylan Feik regarding, "Threat to Public Services or Facilities." No further details are available about this threat.
~ Consider paying PBK Architects $700,000 to "Provide architectural services for the design, approval, and construction administration of perimeter fencing at each of the elementary schools." Details.
~ Consider buying 1,185 Chromebooks for $518,757. Details.
~ Honor March Employees of the Month: Hayde Chahla, Counselor, Bradoaks Elementary Science Academy; Adriana Florio, Custodian, Bradoaks Elementary Science Academy; Amanda Velez Buck, Teacher, Wild Rose School of Creative Arts; Jorge Acosta, Instructional Assistant SpEd, Wild Rose School of Creative Arts.
~ Open House Schedule:
- Canyon Early Learning Center - Thursday, March 28; 5:30 - 6:30 p.m.
- Bradoaks Elementary Science Academy - Tuesday, April 23; 6 to 7 p.m.
- Mayflower Elementary School - Tuesday, March 26; 6 - 7:30 p.m.
- Plymouth Elementary School - Tuesday, March 19; 6 to 7 p.m.
- Wild Rose School of Creative Arts - Tuesday, April 16; 6 - 7:30 p.m.
- Clifton Middle School - Thursday, March 21; 6 to 8 p.m.
- Santa Fe CSMS - Thursday, March 14; 6 to 8 p.m.
- Monrovia High School - Wednesday, March 20; 6 to 8 p.m.
- Canyon Oaks HS/Mt. Park School - Thursday, April 11; 6 to 7 p.m.
- Brad Haugaard
It’s time to eliminate some of those admin and pseudo admin positions they’ve added at the district office. Ratio of staff to students at the schools is always taken into consideration but they never make cuts at the district upper management level. Why does a district our size have a deputy superintendent? Check equivalent districts or even larger in the area and you won’t find that position.ReplyDelete
Ask Debby Collins. She was a deputy super for MUSD too.Delete
She also was the Assistant Superintendent of the Human Resource Department as well as the Deputy Superintendent for much larger number district at the time.Delete
I believe there were hundreds if not at least a thousand more students then.Delete
Dumb people on this site. Deputy super or assistant super. It matters not. Someone has to oversee that stuff.Delete
That’s what a superintendent is for. Then there are department directors to handle other thingsDelete
What happened to all of the bond money that was approved to be used for the improvements of the school buildings etc. honestly the schools look pretty crappy when compared to ArcadiaReplyDelete
I guess Brad didn’t notice the item on page 1 for “Threat to Public Services or Facilities.” WTF is that??? Shouldn’t we know if there is a threat to the schools or district? Why wait until next week to talk about threats? Typical lack of transparency in MUSD. SMHReplyDelete
Yikes. What is the deal?Delete
You are right. I did not notice it, but it is a matter being discussed in closed session, so there is no further information about it, except that involves consultation with the city manager, which suggests it may be something of broader concern than just the schools.Delete
Hmm. I think I will add this to the main story...Delete
Where’s the lottery money and house taxes! And all the money you have to pay to the school district when building a ADU!ReplyDelete