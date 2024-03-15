News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X/Twitter / RSS

Expect Smoke Next Week Above Bradbury

The LA County Fire Department Forestry Division will conduct a burn in Spinks Canyon, above Bradbury east of Monrovia, on March 20-21 to reduce wildfire risk. Visible smoke but no harm expected.

- Brad Haugaard

