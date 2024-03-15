News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Restaurants
•
Library Catalog
•
Library Activities
•
History
•
Facebook
/
X/Twitter
/
RSS
Expect Smoke Next Week Above Bradbury
The LA County Fire Department Forestry Division will conduct a burn in Spinks Canyon, above Bradbury east of Monrovia, on March 20-21 to reduce wildfire risk. Visible smoke but no harm expected.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
3/15/2024
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment