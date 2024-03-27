News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Dinner at Old Town Pizza
Dinner at Old Town Pizza, on the east side of Myrtle right across from the library. We got an extra large pepperoni and sausage pizza for $25 and a beer for $5 (happy hour price). Tasty! I ate more than I intended.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
3/27/2024
