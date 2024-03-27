News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X/Twitter / RSS

Dinner at Old Town Pizza


Dinner at Old Town Pizza, on the east side of Myrtle right across from the library. We got an extra large pepperoni and sausage pizza for $25 and a beer for $5 (happy hour price). Tasty! I ate more than I intended. 

- Brad Haugaard 

