See the Stars at Monrovia High
For the first time in a decade, Monrovia High’s Astronomy Club is opening its professional observatory to the public.‘See the Stars’ and learn about our skies and space. Free, from 5 - 10 p.m. at Monrovia High on Friday, April 12.
- Brad Haugaard
3/29/2024
