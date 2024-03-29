News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X/Twitter / RSS

See the Stars at Monrovia High


For the first time in a decade, Monrovia High’s Astronomy Club is opening its professional observatory to the public.‘See the Stars’ and learn about our skies and space. Free, from 5 - 10 p.m. at Monrovia High on Friday, April 12.

- Brad Haugaard 

