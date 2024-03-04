News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X/Twitter / RSS

Tabletop Game Night at Library March 8

Tabletop Game Night for Adults at Library on March 8, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Enjoy a variety of new and social games from the library's collection. Contact: aloera@ci.monrovia.ca.us, 256-8254.

- Brad Haugaard
