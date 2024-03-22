News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Free Cinematography Workshop March 27
KGEM-TV is offering a free Cinematography Workshop by Director of Photography, Monty Rowan, who will analyze, shot by shot, scenes from A list movies he has worked on as an A camera operator, 2nd Unit DP and DP. RSVP - limited space.
- Brad Haugaard
3/22/2024
