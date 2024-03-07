Monrovia Police: Fire Starters; Man Kicked in Head by Coworker; Dog Owners Fight; Man Carries Off Cash Register; Girl Beaten at School; Etc.

Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
February 29 at 5:20 a.m., a caller in the area of Hillcrest and Melrose reported a solo vehicle traffic collision. Officers arrived and located the driver who had collided into a curb. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
February 29 at 9:08 a.m., a witness reported a traffic collision in the area of Camino Real and Peck Rd.
Grand Theft
February 29 at 1:17 p.m., an employee from a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington called to report a theft that had occurred the day prior. Two suspects entered the business and stole merchandise. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft from Vehicle
March 1 at 12:49 a.m., a resident in the 500 block of W. Duarte walked outside to his car and discovered someone had entered his unlocked vehicle, ransacked it, then took personal items. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
March 1 at 6:23 a.m., a caller in the 700 block of W. Huntington reported her vehicle was broken into overnight while parked in a parking lot. The window was smashed and her backpack and wallet were stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft – Suspect Arrested
March 1 at 9:23 a.m., officers responded to a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington regarding a theft. A male subject walked out of a business without paying for merchandise. Officers arrived and located the suspect. He was arrested, cited, and released at the scene.
Petty Theft
March 1 at 12:24 p.m., a petty theft was reported in the 400 block of W. Huntington. A male subject stole a merchandise and fled the scene. Officers conducted an area check but were unable to locate him. This investigation is continuing.
Non-Injury Traffic
March 1 at 3:52 p.m., officers responded to the area of Huntington and 5th regarding a non-injury traffic collision investigation.
Arson
March 1 at 4:11 p.m., a caller in the 600 block of W. Huntington reported that a male subject started a fire. Officers arrived and made contact with a male subject in the area, but the caller was unable to identify him. This investigation is continuing.
Pursuit
March 1 at 5:14 p.m., officers patrolling the area of Myrtle and Palm attempted to pull over a subject on a moped for a traffic violation but the subject failed to yield and led officers on a brief pursuit. Due to the safety of the public, the pursuit was terminated. This investigation is continuing.
Robbery – Suspect Arrested
March 1 at 7:41 p.m., a witness reported a group of juveniles fighting two other males in the 100 block of W. Lime. Officers arrived and located a juvenile victim who had injuries to his face. The suspects had fled prior to officers’ arrival. The victim said he had been battered by multiple suspects, one of the suspects forced the victim's skateboard out of his hands, and they all fled the area. Officers located the juvenile suspect with the skateboard and positively identified him. Paramedics responded and treated the victim who was released to his family. His stolen skateboard was returned to him. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation
March 1 at 8:07 p.m., a caller reported she was in a struggle with her adult son in the 100 block of W. Olive. When officers arrived, the male subject immediately ran into a crowd of people. While officers were talking with the caller, they saw the male running back toward them. A struggled ensued between the officers and the male. It was determined the male subject was in need of a mental health evaluation.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
March 1 at 9:26 p.m., a non-injury traffic collision was reported in the 100 block of W. Chestnut. Officers arrived and after conducting an investigation, issued a citation to the driver found to be at fault.
Under the Influence of Narcotics – Suspect Arrested
March 2 12:09 a.m., an employee from a business in the 100 block of E. Olive reported a male adult in the bar was yelling at customers and trying to get behind the bar. When officers arrived, the male had already left, but was found banging on the front door of a home that did not belong to him. Officers arrived and located the subject. An investigation revealed he was under the influence of narcotics. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Mental Evaluation
March 2 at 1:06 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of El Norte a male guest was in her home and she did not feel safe. Officers arrived and determined the male subject was in need of a mental health evaluation. He was transported to a medical facility for treatment.
Municipal Code Violation – Suspect Arrested
March 2 at 10:37 a.m., a caller in the 700 block of W. Duarte reported a subject had set something on fire and there was smoke. Officers arrived and located a subject who had started a fire near a gas line. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Mental Evaluation
March 2 at 10:41 a.m., a passerby in the 100 block of E. Olive reported a male subject yelling. Officers arrived and located the subject and ultimately transported him to a hospital for a mental evaluation due to the statements he was making.
Injury Traffic Collision
March 2 at 11:40 a.m., an injury traffic collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian was reported in the area of Canyon and Foothill. The injured party refused medical attention.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
March 2 at 11:52 a.m., officers responded to the area of Duarte and Magnolia regarding a traffic collision where a vehicle struck a tree. No injuries were reported.
Mental Evaluation
March 2 at 4:53 p.m., a caller in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported that her son, who suffers from mental health conditions was threatening to harm her. Officers arrived and made contact with the male subject. Officers determined he was a danger to others and transported him to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
March 3 at 3:32 p.m., while patrolling the area of Huntington and Encino an officer saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was conducted. A computer search revealed the driver had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Felony Battery
March 3 at 4:35 pm., a caller in the 400 block of S. Myrtle reported he was battered by a co-worker. The co-worker punched the victim and repeatedly kicked him in the head while the victim was on the ground. The victim sustained a broken nose and a contusion on his head. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication / Defraud Innkeeper – Suspect Arrested
March 4 at 7:46 p.m., an employee of a restaurant in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a customer had finished his meal, but wasn’t able to pay. Officers arrived and found the customer was heavily intoxicated and unable to care for himself. The restaurant refused to prosecute, but wanted him to leave. He was arrested and transported ot the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Under the Influence of Narcotics – Suspect Arrested
March 5 at 2:32 p.m., an officer witnessed a pedestrian standing near the roadway in the 2600 block of S. Myrtle who was displaying signs of being under the influence. The officer made contact with the subject and determined he was under the influence of a controlled substance. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Battery
March 5 at 7:13 p.m., a caller reported he had just been battered by an unknown male adult subject in the area of Mayflower and Genoa. He said the fight started while he was walking his dog and another dog walker became angry when their dogs passed one another and almost started fighting. The male subject hit the caller in the face and fled the area. The caller refused medical treatment. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglaries
March 5 at 7:23 p.m., a customer of a store in the 600 block of W. Huntington walked out to her car and discovered someone had shattered one of her vehicle windows and took personal items. At the same time several others reported that their vehicle windows had been shattered and items taken from their vehicles. This investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
March 5 at 10:53 p.m., a resident in the 700 block of S. Myrtle reported hearing glass breaking nearby, so he looked out his window and saw a male carrying something. Officers arrived and discovered the front glass window to a restaurant in the 600 block of S. Myrtle had been shattered and the cash register was stolen. The owner of the restaurant responded to board up the window. Officers searched for the suspect, but could not locate him. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
March 5 at 11:24 p.m., an employee of a restaurant in the 600 block of S. Myrtle reported her car window was shattered. Officers arrived and searched the area, but could not locate a suspect. This investigation is continuing.
Municipal Code Violation
March 5 at 11:46 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 700 block of E. Lemon when he saw a male adult in the park after the park had already been closed for almost 2 hours. He contacted the subject and issued him a citation for the violation then had him leave the park. This same subject has been issued several citations in the past for the same violation.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
March 6 at 10:33 a.m., a driver said he was involved in a traffic collision on Huntington, east of Fifth, involving two other vehicles. Following the collision, one of the other vehicles, a black Nissan, fled the scene into Arcadia. Arcadia PD and Sierra Madre PD assisted in searching the area for the suspect vehicle, but it was not located. Investigation is continuing.
Weapon Offense – Suspect Arrested
March 6 at 11:26 p.m., a business in the 600 block of W. Huntington reported a person was walking around with an open container of alcohol. Officers responded and contacted the suspect. An investigation determined the suspect was also in possession of a weapon and in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
March 6 at 11:38 a.m., a school in the 100 block of Boley reported a theft. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
March 6 at 1:17 p.m., a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a person who has shoplifted in the past was inside and shoplifting. Officers arrived and located the suspect outside the store. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Shoplifting
March 6 at 3:36 p.m., an employee from a business in the 900 block of W Foothill reported a suspect entered the store, shattered a locked glass case, and stole merchandise. The suspect fled the store in a vehicle. Officers responded and searched the area but did not locate the suspect. This investigation is continuing.
Battery
March 6 at 11:41 p.m., a nurse from a hospital reported a female juvenile was getting treatment for injuries suffered after being battered by another juvenile in a school in the 800 block of W. Colorado. The juvenile did not report the incident to staff. This investigation is continuing.
