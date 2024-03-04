Silly Hermes Plays Fetch With Himself

Hermes is a young and playful two-year-old pit bull mix who can’t wait to meet you!
This handsome boy is fond of squeaky toys, treats, and sitting in the closest lap he can find. He’s a 50 pound lap-dog who is not afraid to use his powers of persuasion (puppy-dog eyes) to get the attention he so clearly deserves!
Hermes will keep everyone he meets entertained with his silliness. He plays a version of “fetch” with himself- tossing every toy he can find airborne and pouncing on it when it comes down. It’s like the canine equivalent of whac-a-mole.
Once he’s had enough playtime, Hermes will show off his repertoire of tricks. He’s very smart and enjoys performing for rewards; pets and treats.
One of the staff members at Pasadena Humane has sponsored the adoption fee for Hermes, so his lucky family can spend that saved cash on some more squeaky toys and treats!
The normal adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet. View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Daily adoption appointments can be scheduled online. New adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. Walk-in appointments are available every day from 2:00 – 5:00. Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment