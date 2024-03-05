Calvin McKendrick Named Principal of Bradoaks School

Calvin McKendrick has been appointed Principal of Bradoaks Elementary Science Academy, returning to Monrovia where he previously served as an assistant principal at Canyon Oaks High School, Mountain Park School, and Monrovia High School. He holds a Master's in Education from Azusa Pacific University and a Bachelor's in Latin American Studies from Brigham Young University. McKendrick is fluent in Spanish and has spearheaded initiatives for English Language Learners. Most recently he was principal at San Antonio High School in Claremont. Details
.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment