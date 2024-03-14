Monrovia Police: Attempted Kidnapping Thwarted; Mountain Lion on Sidewalk; Illegal Texting; Drugs; Etc.

Fraud
March 7 at 11:31 a.m., a victim in the 400 block of Bradbury came into the MPD lobby to report that they were scammed in an online vendor platform. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
March 7 at 2:36 p.m., a caller in the 300 block of S. Madison called to report that his firearm holster and magazine containing bullets were stolen from his unlocked vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Residential Burglary
March 7 at 8:41 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of Canyon Crest was home when she discovered her house had been burglarized while she was home. A glass door was shattered and a bedroom was ransacked. This investigation is continuing.
Municipal Code Violation – Suspect Arrested
March 7 at 10:32 p.m., an officer patrolling the 700 block of E. Lemon located an adult male subject camping in the park. He refused to leave the park. He was arrested and taken into custody for the violation.
Commercial Burglary
March 8 at 3:26 a.m., an alarm company for a restaurant in the 100 block of W. Huntington reported an alarm activation. Officers arrived and discovered the business was closed, but a window had been forced open. The suspects fled prior to officers’ arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft
March 8 at 9:19 a.m., a victim came into the MPD Lobby to report that her wallet was stolen while at a grocery store in the 600 block of W. Huntington the prior day. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
March 8 at 1:31 p.m., while patrolling the area of Shamrock and Huntingtin an officer saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. The driver displayed symptoms of being under the influence. An investigation revealed that he was in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Possession – Suspect Arrested
March 8 at 2:55 p.m., an officer patrolling the area of Shamrock and Huntington saw a vehicle in violation of a vehicle code and the driver appeared to be “huffing” from a balloon. The officer conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver who was found to be in possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Runaway Juvenile – Located
March 8 at 6:39 p.m., a resident in the 800 block of W. Walnut reported her teenage daughter had just runaway after being told she could not go out. Officers searched for the teenager, and located her. She was returned home.
Violation of Court Order
March 8 at 8:58 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of Montana reported her ex-boyfriend has been texting her, in violation of a court order. This investigation is continuing.
Mountain Lion
March 8 at 10:57 p.m., a resident in the 300 block of N. Encinitas reported a mountain lion sitting on the sidewalk near his home. When officers arrived, the mountain lion was gone.
Municipal Code Violation – Suspect Arrested
March 9 at 1:20 a.m., an officer patrolling the 700 block of E. Lemon observed a male subject camping in a park after hours, in violation of a municipal code. He was arrested.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
March 9 at 5:10 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of California regarding a vehicle on a sidewalk with an unconscious driver. Officers responded and made contact with the driver who did not appear injured, but displayed symptoms of being under the influence. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Weapon Offense – Suspect Arrested
March 9 at 10:39 a.m., an officer patrolling the area of Olive and Ivy saw a vehicle in violation of a vehicle code and a traffic stop was conducted. An investigation revealed the driver was in possession of brass knuckles. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Residential Burglary
March 9 at 2:33 p.m., a resident in the 500 block of Hacienda called to report that his residence was burglarized. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
March 9 at 9:53 p.m., an employee from a retail business in the 600 block of W. Huntington reported a shoplifting in progress. Officers arrived as the suspect was fleeing the business. Officers followed and the suspect surrendered. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Mental Evaluation
March 10 at 9:22 a.m. residents in the area of California and Monrovista called to report a female screaming standing outside of a parked car. Officers arrived and made contact with the female subject who was yelling incoherently. An investigation revealed she stopped her vehicle on a set of active railroad tracks while a train was coming. The officers determined the woman was a danger to herself and others and she was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Trespassing – Suspect Arrested
March 10 at 3:00 p.m. a caller in the 200 block of W. Evergreen reported two subjects attempting to gain access to a residence. Officers arrived and located two suspects inside the residence. The suspects were arrested and taken into custody.
Municipal Code Violation – Suspect Arrested
March 11 at 12:23 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 1600 block of S. Myrtle and saw a subject in a park after hours. The officers made contact with the subject. The subject was arrested, issued a citation, and released at the scene.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
March 11 at 12:49 a.m., a witness in the area of Pilgrim Way and Duarte reported a female inside a vehicle in possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers arrived and located the vehicle with the female inside. She was arrested, cited, and released at the scene.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
March 11 at 9:37 a.m., while patrolling the 3300 block of S. Peck an officer observed a vehicle in violation of a traffic code. The officer conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver. An investigation revealed the driver was in possession of a controlled substance. The driver was arrested, cited, and released at the scene.
Commercial Burglary
March 11 at 10:06 a.m., a business in the 3200 block of S. Peck called to report that its fence had been cut and that unknown suspects had stolen merchandise. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
March 11 at 12:41 p.m., a grand theft was reported in a business in the 1500 block of S. Myrtle. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
March 11 at 6:43 p.m., an employee from a business in the 100 block of W. Lemon called to report that someone hacked into their email system and requested payroll be deposited into different accounts. This investigation is continuing.
Municipal Code Violation
March 11 at 11:37 p.m., an officer was extra patrolling a park in the 700 block of E. Lemon when he saw a subject camping after hours. The subject had been warned numerous times and refused to leave. He was arrested, issued a citation, and released.
Vandalism – Suspect Arrested
March 12 at 6:05 a.m., an officer was flagged down by a witness in the 600 block of S. Myrtle who said a male subject was knocking over trash cans and had possibly broken the front door to a restaurant. Officers arrived and located the subject who was positively identified by the witness. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Vandalism
March 12 at 7:01 a.m., a business in the 700 block of S. Myrtle reported a window was shattered. Officers responded to the scene and determined it was connected to a vandalism that was reported earlier in the morning. This investigation is continuing.
Kidnapping – Suspect Arrested
March 12 at 10:33 a.m., residents in the 100 block of E. Scenic called to report seeing a male subject force a female subject into the back seat of a vehicle. Officers responded to the area, located the suspect vehicle, and initiated a traffic stop. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Theft / Fraud
March 13 at 8:53 p.m., an employee from a business in the 400 block of W. Huntington called to report that earlier in the day, a male subject went into the employee break room, stole two wallets, and made fraudulent charges. This investigation is continuing.
Municipal Code Violation – Suspect Arrested
March 14 at 12:03 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 700 block of E. Lemon and saw a subject who has been cited several times before for the same violation. He was arrested, cited, and released at the scene.
Runaway Juvenile
March 14 at 12:23 am, a juvenile runaway was reported in the 800 block of Ocean View. The runaway did not have permission to leave. Officers checked the area but were unable to locate him. He was entered as a runaway. This investigation is continuing.
No comments:
Post a Comment