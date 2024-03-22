News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X/Twitter / RSS

Monrovia High Students Going to Washington D.C. for Computer Coding Challenge

At its next meeting (agenda here )the Monrovia Board of Education will ...

~ Consider approving an April 9 field trip to Washington D.C. for three Monrovia High School students for the Congressional App Challenge, "House of Code," Invitational in Washington, D.C., from April 9 to 12 to demonstrate their app, showcase their computer coding skills and network with government officials and tech industry leaders. Details

~ Receive these schools' open house schedule:

  • Canyon Early Learning Center - Thursday, March 28; 5:30 - 6:30 p.m.
  • Bradoaks Elementary Science Academy - Tuesday, April 23; 6 to 7 p.m.
  • Wild Rose School of Creative Arts - Tuesday, April 16; 6 - 7:30 p.m.
  • Canyon Oaks HS/Mt. Park School - Thursday, April 11; 6 to 7 p.m.

