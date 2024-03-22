Monrovia High Students Going to Washington D.C. for Computer Coding Challenge

~ Consider approving an April 9 field trip to Washington D.C. for three Monrovia High School students for the Congressional App Challenge, "House of Code," Invitational in Washington, D.C., from April 9 to 12 to demonstrate their app, showcase their computer coding skills and network with government officials and tech industry leaders. Details.
~ Receive these schools' open house schedule:
- Canyon Early Learning Center - Thursday, March 28; 5:30 - 6:30 p.m.
- Bradoaks Elementary Science Academy - Tuesday, April 23; 6 to 7 p.m.
- Wild Rose School of Creative Arts - Tuesday, April 16; 6 - 7:30 p.m.
- Canyon Oaks HS/Mt. Park School - Thursday, April 11; 6 to 7 p.m.

