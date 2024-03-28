Monrovia Police: Man in Underwear; Gas Explosion; Bullet Through Car Window; Road Rage; Banging on Police Door; Etc.

Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
March 21 at 11:42 a.m., an officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of S. Primrose regarding a male subject in his underwear. Officers arrived and made contact with the male subject, who displayed symptoms of being under the influence of a controlled substance. An investigation revealed he was under the influence. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Grand Theft – Suspect Arrested
March 21 at 12:41 p.m., an employee at a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported a female subject concealing items and fleeing without paying. Officers arrived and located the female subject. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Shoplifting
March 21 at 2:57 p.m., officers were dispatched to a business in the 900 block of E. Huntington regarding a male subject who was concealing merchandise. The subject was gone prior to officers’ arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
March 22 at 2:40 a.m., while patrolling the area of Foothill and Poinsettia officers made contact with a pedestrian who appeared intoxicated. An investigation revealed the subject was intoxicated and unable to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Municipal Code Violation – Suspect Arrested
March 23 at 12:29 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 700 block of E. Lemon when he located a male adult in the park after hours. The male had been issued multiple citations and arrested for the same violation multiple times. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Fraud
March 23 at 9:56 a.m., a resident in the 600 block of Hacienda came into the MPD lobby to report that someone forged her signature on a legal document. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
March 23 at 10:51 a.m., a loss prevention officer from a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington called to report that a subject stole merchandise and fled. This investigation is continuing.
Fire Assist
March 23 at 10:53 a.m., officers and MFD responded to a residential complex in the 1000 block of Royal Oaks regarding reports of an explosion. Officers arrived and saw that a window to an apartment was shattered and could smell gas. Residents were evacuated. One resident suffered burns and was transported to a hospital for treatment. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
March 23 at 2:23 p.m., a caller in the 1700 block of S. Mayflower reported that his vehicle was broken into. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
March 23 at 5:29 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Mountain and Huntington regarding a driver swerving in and out of lanes, possibly intoxicated. Officers arrived, located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Officers approached the vehicle and made contact with the driver who was displaying sings of being under the influence. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
March 23 at 6:06 p.m., a caller reported a motorist was stopped in the middle Myrtle and Central and appeared to be sleeping. Officers arrived and contacted the driver, who was heavily intoxicated. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Possession of Narcotics – Suspect Arrested
March 23 at 10:16 p.m., an officer was patrolling a shopping center in the 600 block of W. Huntington when he saw a suspicious male. He made contact with the subject. An investigation revealed the subject was in possession of drug paraphernalia. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Municipal Code Violation – Suspect Arrested
March 24 at 1:01 a.m., while patrolling the 700 block of E. Lemon an officer located a male adult in the park after hours. The male had been issued multiple citations and arrested for the same violation multiple times. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
March 24 at 1:14 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 600 block of S. Shamrock when he heard a woman scream. He located an intoxicated woman and determine she was a danger to herself. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto
March 24 at 8:07 a.m., a resident of an apartment complex in the 200 block of W. Pomona called to report that her husband's motorcycle was stolen out of a parking structure. This investigation is continuing.
Battery
March 24 at 10:19 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 700 block of E. Huntington when he was flagged down by a person claiming he'd been battered the previous evening. He had visible injuries. This investigation is continuing.
Suspicious Circumstance
March 24 at 10:29 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of E. Evergreen called to report that it appeared one of the windows of her vehicle had been shot. Officers responded and found that a bullet had broken the vehicle's window. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest / Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
March 24 at 9:39 p.m., a caller reported a subject at the 600 block of E. Foothill possibly under the influence. Officers arrived and located a subject with a controlled substance next to him. A computer check revealed he had warrants for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Mental Evaluation
March 25 at 1:09 a.m., officers were patrolling the area of Duarte and California when they noticed a suspicious subject in the area and made contact with him. The officers determined that the subject was a danger to himself. He was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Battery
March 25 at 6:44 a.m., a resident in the 500 block of W. El Norte called to report that he and his renter got into an argument and the renter punched him. There were conflicting statements and no injuries. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
March 25 at 7:31 a.m., a business in the 1600 block of S. Myrtle called to report a subject acting erratically and possibly armed with a weapon. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. A computer search revealed he had several warrants for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Burglary
March 25 at 8:23 a.m., a business in the 3300 block of S. Peck called to report that material were stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
March 25 at 8:46 a.m., a resident in the 400 block of Hurstview called to report that an unknown subject was on her property acting erratically. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject, who was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested, cited, and released at the scene.
Residential Burglary
March 25 at 6:35 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Terrace View regarding forced entry into the caller son’s home while he is away. Officers arrived and located a broken window. It is unknown exactly what was taken. This investigation is continuing.
Municipal Code Violation – Suspect Arrested
March 26 at 12:46 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 700 block of E. Lemon noticed a subject sleeping in a park after hours. He was arrested, cited, and released at the scene.
Warrant Arrest / Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
March 26 at 3:17 a.m., while patrolling the 100 block of W. Duarte and officer noticed a bicycle in violation of a traffic code. A computer search revealed the subject had warrants for his arrest. An investigation revealed he was in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto
March 26 at 6:56 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of W. Walnut called to report that his van was stolen some time overnight. Officers responded and checked the area. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Activity
March 26 at 10:33 a.m., an officer was on patrol in the 700 block of W. Chestnut when he was flagged down regarding a suspicious person at a business nearby. The officer contacted the subject, who was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. The subject was issued a citation on the scene.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
March 26 at 11:19 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of S. Shamrock regarding multiple subjects loitering on the steps of a business. Officers arrived and made contact with the subjects. An investigation revealed one of the subjects was in possession of drug paraphernalia and the other had a warrant for his arrest. One of the subjects was arrested, cited and released at the scene. The other subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant Arrest
March 26 at 12:27 p.m., officers were dispatched140 E Palm to a report of a disturbing subject at a church in the 100 block of E. Palm who was trying to steal from the thrift shop. Officers arrived and determined the subject was a known local transient. She had a prior felony warrant, and was arrested, booked, and housed.
Missing Person
March 26 at 7:43 p.m., a resident in the 500 block of W. Duarte reported her adult daughter missing. She was entered as a missing person. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery
March 26 at 11:36 p.m., an officer was alerted to a stolen vehicle in the area of Peck and Wyland. The officer checked the area and located the vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Possession – Suspect Arrested
March 27 at 1:36 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop for a traffic violation in the area of Huntington and Mountain. When they contacted the driver, they noticed two large containers of drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Battery
March 27 at 11:07 a.m., a pedestrian in the 800 block of W. Foothill called to report that he and another person got into a physical altercation with one another during a road rage incident. Both parties suffered minor injuries and neither wanted prosecution.
Mental Evaluation
March 27 at 10:50 p.m., a male subject was banging on the MPD lobby doors after hours. Officers made contact with the subject and determined he was a danger to himself. He was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
