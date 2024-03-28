Here are some Easter services in Monrovia. There are more churches than these, but these are the ones for which I found Easter services specifically noted. If I missed any, let me know.
Calvary Chapel Monrovia 8, 9:30, 11:30 a.m. (Myrtle and Cherry). Library Park service cancelled due to expected rain.
Fellowship Church 8:30, 10, 11:45 a.m. (Huntington and California)
First Presbyterian 10:30 a.m. (Foothill and Myrtle)
Hope Unlimited Church 8:30, 10, 11:30 a.m. (1900 Walker Ave)
Immaculate Conception 8 a.m., 10 a.m., noon. in church; 10:15 a.m. (English) and 12:15 p.m. (Spanish) in Parish Hall. (740 S Shamrock)
International Full Gospel Fellowship (IFGF) 10:30 a.m. (Palm and Primrose)
St. Luke's Episcopalian Church 10 a.m. (Foothill and California)
- Brad Haugaard
