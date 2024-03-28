News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X/Twitter / RSS

Easter Services in Monrovia


 Here are some Easter services in Monrovia. There are more churches than these, but these are the ones for which I found Easter services specifically noted. If I missed any, let me know. 

Calvary Chapel Monrovia 8, 9:30, 11:30 a.m. (Myrtle and Cherry). Library Park service cancelled due to expected rain.

Fellowship Church 8:30, 10, 11:45 a.m. (Huntington and California) 

First Presbyterian 10:30 a.m. (Foothill and Myrtle)

Hope Unlimited Church 8:30, 10, 11:30 a.m. (1900 Walker Ave)

Immaculate Conception  8 a.m., 10 a.m., noon. in church; 10:15 a.m. (English) and 12:15 p.m. (Spanish) in Parish Hall. (740 S Shamrock)

International Full Gospel Fellowship (IFGF)  10:30 a.m. (Palm and Primrose)

St. Luke's Episcopalian Church 10 a.m. (Foothill and California) 

- Brad Haugaard

Photo by Tim Gouw on Unsplash

