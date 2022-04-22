Zero Waste Prizes; Coyote Safety Workshop

Countertop Composter
In his latest report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Dylan Feik reports:
~ To kick start its zero waste initiative Monrovia will hold a contest with prizes. To enter take a photo of yourself or your family taking part in an activity that promotes zero waste, such as recycling, composting, ditching plastic for something reusable, etc. Then post on Instagram by May 4 with the hashtag #CleanMonrovia. You'll be entered into a raffle. Winners will be notified by May 5.
~ Pasadena Humane Society will hold a Coyote Safety Workshop at its Pasadena facility. An expert wildlife manager will share information about the urban coyote and demonstrate humane hazing techniques. Kids and families welcome. Sunday, May 1, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. https://tny.im/TC77A
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment