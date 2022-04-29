Water Art Contest; Blood Drive; Monrovia Days; Firescaping and Compost

~ The Upper San Gabriel Valley Water District is sponsoring a “Water is Life” art contest for grades K-12. The contest encourages students to envision water as a vital part of their everyday lives and to think about water conservation through their artwork. Deadline to submit artwork is June 2. Details: https://shrtm.nu/8PVM
~ The Monrovia Police Officers' Association is sponsoring a blood drive on May 5 at the Community Center (119 W. Palm), from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. To schedule an appointment go to redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code “MONROVIA”
~ The city, school district, and Centre Stage are sponsoring the three-day Monrovia Days celebration, May 13 - 15. Activities include a Monrovia High School pep rally, parade, live music, beer garden, Merengue pie eating contest, a carnival and more.
~ The Monrovia Days Parade will be on Saturday, May 14, at 10 a.m., featuring our local youth, “Scholars and Champions.” To apply to be in the parade submit an application by May 6. https://shrtm.nu/dHYJ
~ The Upper San Gabriel Water District will hold two virtual workshops on firescaping and composting. Free but you need to register.
Firescaping: May 12, noon - 1 p.m. Learn how to have a fire-resistant landscape. https://shrtm.nu/4uwe
Compost: June 9, noon- 1 p.m. Learn to make compost and mulch for healthy soil. https://shrtm.nu/yYDu
~ Monrovia Fire & Rescue is holding a free Business Emergency Resiliency Training (BERT) workshop on preparedness for both businesses and their employees. May 17, 1 - 4 p.m. at the library Community Room. https://shrtm.nu/lV5w
- Brad Haugaard
