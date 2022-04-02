City Council to Consider Objection to Raising Cane's Restaurant; Raising Salary of City Manager, Etc.

~ An appeal of a planning commission decision to approve the design of a Raising Cane's restaurant at the site of the old Zen Buffet at Huntington and Fifth. The appellants are concerned about the design of the structure and traffic. https://tny.im/J98iY
~ Increasing the annual salary of City Manager Dylan Feik by 3% to $227,115, effective February 1, 2022. https://tny.im/T7CMd
~ Changing the zoning of 230 West Evergreen Avenue and adding it to the Arroyo at Monrovia Station project, a multi-unit residential development planned for the rest of the block, from Magnolia on the west to Primrose on the east, and from Evergreen on the north to Pomona on the south. 230 was the one missing property to make the project cover the entire city block. https://tny.im/DsAYQ
~ Appointing Roy Wiseman to the Board to fill an unplanned vacancy on the Monrovia Old Town Advisory Board. https://tny.im/edfkC
