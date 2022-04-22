School District Plans to Buy Two Electric Buses, Etc.

~ Consider buying two electrical buses from Creative Bus Sales of Chino at 370,000 apiece. Apparently all but three cents will be paid by the South Coast Air Quality Management District. https://tny.im/KREeb
~ Receive an informational report on 21st Century learning concepts and how they affect instruction.
~ Consider paying the University of Washington's Center for Educational Leadership $39,175 for nine days of professional development for administrators and instructional coaches "to further develop equity-centered, learning-focused leaders who make students happy, proud, and inspired to realize their limitless futures." https://tny.im/Lmnti
~ Consider paying Learner-Centered Collaborative $50,000 "to collaborate with MUSD leadership to perform a series of foundational activities that will contribute to the development of the MUSD Strategic Plan." https://tny.im/8XIs2
~ Consider paying CITE (California IT in Education) up to $35,000 to evaluate the current Technology Department structure, policies, and procedures. https://tny.im/FyDF
~ Consider declaring May 15-21 as Classified School Employee Week (https://tny.im/zgrfr); May 3 as National Day of the Teacher and May 2-6 as National Teacher Appreciation Week (https://tny.im/S8QbN); and also May 9-13 as School Health Services Appreciation Week and May 11 as National School Nurse Day (https://tny.im/pZy0G).
