Friendly Kiki Kitty Loves Attention ... And Catnip

One-year-old Kiki is very friendly and will meow to get your attention! She loves meeting new people and will head butt you to ask for petting. Kiki enjoys playing with her catnip sock and feather wand toy. She becomes extra relaxed when being brushed.
The adoption fee for cats is $100. All cat adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
