Paris Baguette Bakery-Cafe Coming
Paris Baguette, a bakery cafe, is coming soon, according to this sign. It will be located directly across Myrtle from the library. It is a chain specializing in pastries and baked goods. Details:
https://www.parisbaguette.com/
- Brad Haugaard
4/13/2022
