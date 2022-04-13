News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Paris Baguette Bakery-Cafe Coming

Paris Baguette, a bakery cafe, is coming soon, according to this sign. It will be located directly across Myrtle from the library. It is a chain specializing in pastries and baked goods. Details:  https://www.parisbaguette.com/

- Brad Haugaard
