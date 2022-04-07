Monrovia Police: Vehicle Rear-Ends a Semi; Homeless Woman Has Baby in Abandoned Business; Apartment Owner Bilked of $300,000; Etc.

During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 391 service events, resulting in 82 investigations.
Municipal Code Violation
March 31 at 10:57 a.m., a caller at a park in the 300 block of S. Myrtle reported an adult male was yelling profanities at her and followed her to her vehicle. She was scared and drove directly to the police station. An officer investigated the incident and submitted a criminal complaint to the City Attorney’s Office.
Commercial Burglary
March 31 at 6:15 p.m., an officer went to a business in the 600 block of W. Huntington regarding the theft of a sensor. The investigation revealed that the suspect walked into the business and cut the wire to the sensor that removes security tags from items. Once the suspect removed the sensor, he walked out of the business. A week prior, a different sensor was stolen from one of the registers by a different suspect. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Tampering
March 31 at 7:56 p.m., an officer responded to the 1000 block of Royal Oaks regarding a vehicle burglary. An investigation revealed that the suspect(s) had gained entry into the vehicle and damaged the steering column. Multiple wires were exposed, but no items are believed to have been stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
March 31 at 11:06 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Duarte and Enterprise Way regarding an injury traffic collision. One of the vehicles was traveling eastbound on Duarte, when she made an unsafe turning movement, causing her to collide into the rear of a semi-truck. The front portion of her vehicle went underneath the semi-truck. As a result of the impact the driver sustained lacerations to her head. She was treated by paramedics and transported to a local hospital.
Injury Traffic Collison
March 31 at 11:58 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of California and Evergreen regarding an injury traffic collision between a vehicle and a motorcyclist. The motorcyclist was ejected and complained of pain to his chest and knee. Paramedics arrived and transported him to a local hospital.
Vandalism
April 1 at 8:38 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Shamrock and Colorado regarding a stop sign that had been vandalized with graffiti. Upon arrival, an officer saw the stop sign had been spray-painted. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
April 1 at 1:10 p.m., officers responded to a grand theft that had just occurred at a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington. Officers arrived and detained a female suspect. Further investigation revealed she had a felony warrant for assault against a peace officer out of Illinois, with full extradition. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Shoplifting
April 1 at 3:54 p.m., officers responded to a shoplifting that had just occurred at a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain. Officers were unable to locate the suspect, who fled on foot prior to their arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Battery – Suspect Arrested
April 1 at 7:47 p.m., an officer patrolling the 300 block of S. Myrtle saw a large group of juveniles in the park. Within the group there were three juveniles fighting. Officers detained several juvenile and arrested one of the juveniles for battery. The other juvenile involved in the flight fled the scene. The detained juvenile was issued a citation. This investigation is continuing.
Drinking in Public – Suspect Arrested
April 1 at 9:19 p.m., while investigating a separate call for service in the 100 block of W. Foothill, officers noticed a juvenile subject drinking an alcoholic beverage in public. The subject was arrested and released with a citation.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
April 2 at 2:48 p.m., an officer near the intersection of Ivy and Lime observed a vehicle swerving in the roadway. A traffic stop was conducted. Officers contacted the driver and during their investigation, determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol. The driver was arrested and transported to the Monrovia Police Department Jail for a sobering period.
Grand Theft Auto
April 2 at 12:08 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 400 block of E. Foothill regarding a vehicle stolen from the location. The vehicle was entered into the stolen vehicle system. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
April 2 at 12:52 p.m., two separate elderly victims reported having their wallets stolen while shopping at a business in the 600 block of W. Huntington. Both victims said they were carrying their purse over their shoulder, and didn’t noticed their wallet had been stolen until they went to check-out their groceries. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft – Suspect Arrested
April 2 at 7:18 p.m., a caller in the 1200 block of S. Myrtle advised he could hear a sawing sound coming from a parking lot in the area. Officers arrived and located a subject in a vehicle with a catalytic converter in the floorboard and cutting tools in the rear portion of the vehicle. During the investigation, officers noticed a parked van nearby that was missing the catalytic converter. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrants – Suspect Arrested
April 3 at 12:03 a.m., an officer observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation near the intersection of Magnolia and Evergreen. A traffic stop was conducted and further investigation revealed the driver had several outstanding warrants for his arrest. He was arrested per the authority of the warrants and transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail for booking.
Medical Assist
April 3 at 5:12 a.m., officers responded to an abandoned business in the 100 block of W. Pomona regarding a female transient who had just delivered a baby inside the location. Officers arrived and confirmed the female subject, who was homeless was staying inside the business, delivered a baby girl. Paramedics arrived and transported the mother and child to a local hospital for further treatment.
Vehicle Burglary
April 3 at 9:02 a.m., a resident in the 400 block of W. Olive called to report that his vehicle was broken into sometime during the night. The owner's wallet was taken and his credit card was also used at a nearby restaurant. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
April 3 at 8:55 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1200 block of Sherman regarding someone breaking a window. Upon arrival officers checked the property, but the suspect was no longer there. There was damage to the front door window, the north living room window and the suspect also keyed the caller’s vehicle while it was parked in the driveway. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
April 4 at 1:19 a.m., a male subject was contacted in a park in the 1600 block of S. Primrose for being there after hours. Further investigation revealed that the subject had a no bail warrant for a parole violation. The subject was arrested per the authority of the warrant and transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail for booking.
Grand Theft
April 4 at 8:15 a.m., a victim in the 1100 block of S. Primrose called to report the catalytic converter on her vehicle had been taken sometime during the evening and early morning hours. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
April 4 at 9:56 a.m., a caller in the 1000 block of Royal Oaks said sometime over the weekend, his Honda Civic was stolen from the location. It was parked in an open parking area. The vehicle was entered into the stolen vehicle system. This investigation is continuing.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
April 4 at 12:19 p.m., a driver in the intersection of Huntington and Mountain called to request an officer come by to help with the exchange of information due to a traffic accident. One of the vehicles rear ended the other vehicle. An investigation revealed that one of the driver’s was unlicensed. The driver at fault was issued a citation for being unlicensed and for traveling at an unsafe speed.
Fraud
April 4 at 1:03 p.m., a victim from the 100 block of Sutter Creek reported a fraud. The victim owns apartments in a neighboring city. His business bank account was found to have numerous fraudulent charges totaling approximately $300,000. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
April 4 at 3:47 p.m., a caller stated she parked her vehicle at a parking lot in the 700 block of W. Huntington. She went into the store and when she came out saw that the vehicle’s window was smashed. It is unknown exactly what was taken. This investigation is continuing.
Death Report
April 4 at 5:13 p.m., paramedics responded to a residence in the 300 block of the S. Primrose for a medical assist. The subject was pronounced deceased, and officers responded to conduct a death investigation report. The investigation revealed that the elderly female at the location had passed away from what appeared to be natural causes. The coroner was advised and they authorized the release to the mortuary.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
April 5 at 6:21 a.m., officers went to a park in the 300 block of S. Myrtle to serve multiple warrants on a known male subject who was camping out for an extended period of time. He was arrested per the authority of the warrants and taken into custody.
Fraud
April 5 at 1:41 p.m., a caller in the 400 block of W. Palm reported that their father had been scammed into purchasing approximately $10,000 in store gift cards and giving the card numbers to a subject over the phone. The store’s security had flagged the suspicious activity and canceled the cards preemptively.
Vehicle Theft
April 5 at 2:12 p.m., a caller stated he arrived at a residence in the 300 block of Norumbega to do landscaping. He had equipment in his truck and while he was away from the truck someone stole multiple landscaping tools. Surveillance footage was retrieved. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Wanted
April 5 at 8:36 p.m., a female victim reported that she had been battered by her husband in the 200 block of Montana. The suspect fled in a vehicle before officers arrived. Officers check several possible addresses for the suspect, but they were unable to locate him. An emergency protective order was entered into the system. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation
April 6 at 8:43 a.m., a female caller in the 900 block of W. Foothill reported that she was experiencing a panic attack. Officers arrived and after speaking to the female, she told the officers she was thinking about harming herself. The female was taken to a local mental hospital for treatment.
Theft
April 6 at 3:20 p.m., an employee from a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain called to report that a subject had just stolen several items from the location and was last seen walking away from the location. Officers arrived and checked the area, but were unable to locate the suspect. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Activity
April 6 at 3:59 p.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of S. Peck to the location on a report of a possible transient setting up some type of encampment. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. A consent search revealed he had illegal drugs in his possession. He was issued a citation for the violation and the drugs were seized. He took his belongings and moved on.
Violation of Court Order
April 6 at 4:02 p.m., a resident in the 400 block of W. Palm called to say there was a female at the location who was not supposed to be there. There was an expired restraining order on record. She no longer lives at the location and had been told to not return. The resident at the location desired prosecution. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence / Injury Traffic Collision
April 6 at 5:39 p.m., a caller stated a vehicle in the area of California and Colorado was swerving on the roadway. The vehicle then struck a parked vehicle. Officers arrived and could see visible injuries on the driver. Paramedics were requested. While waiting for them to arrive, the officer spoke to the driver and he admitted he had been drinking alcohol that day. Due to the injuries, the driver was transported to the hospital.
