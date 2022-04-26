News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

You’ll Love Minnie’s Goofy Personality

Seven-year-old Minnie is a smart, silly dog who shows off her “dance of joy” when she prances around with her toys. She’s a very sweet and polite dog, but she also gets really excited to see her favorite people, and will sit as close as possible to them to get the most back scratches. Minnie has an adorable, goofy personality you can’t help but fall in love with!

The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.

New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.

View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.

Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.

