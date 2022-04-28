Innocent of Car Theft But Arrested for Drunk Driving; $5,000 Taken from Unlocked Car; Thief Swaps Old Shoes for New; Safe Stolen from Business

Vandalism
April 21 at 2:02 a.m., an officer patrolling near the 210 Freeway and Huntington saw graffiti painted on a wall. No suspect was seen in the area. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
April 21 at 6:35 a.m., a caller reported a transient encampment along the wash in the 900 block of W. Huntington. Officers responded and found graffiti on the train overpass structure. Three more locations were later discovered to have been vandalized in a similar way. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation
April 21 at 9:39 a.m., officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1100 block of E. Huntington regarding a male caller stating he was having “issues” with his head. Officers arrived and determined the subject may be a danger to himself or others and needed to be evaluated by a mental health professional. He was transported to a local facility for treatment.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
April 22 at 1:51 a.m., a suspicious subject was reported breaking into a vehicle in the 700 block of E. Foothill. Upon arrival officers saw that the vehicle being broke into was now driving away from the location. The vehicle was stopped and an investigation revealed that the suspect had broken into his parents’ vehicle. The parents were contacted and advised he had permission to use the vehicle. The suspect advised that he had locked the keys in the vehicle and decided to break a window to get in. The suspect showed signs and symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested for DUI and transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail for a sobering period.
Vehicle Fire
April 22 at 4:42 a.m., a vehicle fire was reported in the 700 block of Mountain View. Upon arrival they found the vehicle in flames. Fire personnel responded and put out the fire. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
April 22 at 7:32 a.m., a caller in the 700 block of W. Huntington reported someone had stolen the catalytic converter from a vehicle during the night. This investigation is continuing.
Battery – Suspect Arrested
April 22 at 9:42 a.m., an employee at a business in the 100 block of W. Foothill called to report a male transient walked into the store and punched the manager. Officers arrived and located the suspect walking away from the store. The suspect was identified by the victim and was placed under private person's arrest. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
April 22 at 11:03 a.m., two callers reported their vehicles’ catalytic converters were stolen overnight. One in the 1000 block of Royal Oaks and the second in the 300 block of N. Madison. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
April 22 at 12:31 p.m., a caller in the 600 block of W. Huntington reported a male subject was down on the street and unresponsive. Officers arrived and found the subject to be sleeping. While speaking to the subject officers saw drug paraphernalia next to him. The subject admitted the paraphernalia was his and that he uses it to smoke a controlled substance. He was arrested and released with a citation.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
April 22 at 1:27 p.m., an employee at a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain called to report they had caught someone stealing and that he was currently being detained. Officers arrived and accepted their private person's arrest. He was released with a citation.
Grand Theft
April 22 at 2:40 p.m., a caller in the 900 block of E. Lemon reported she had parked her vehicle in front of a school and went inside for a few minutes. When she returned she noticed $5,000 in cash was taken from her unlocked vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Missing Person
April 22 at 10:05 p.m., a subject who had been arrested for a series of vandalism’s was released from court the previous day. His mother had not heard from him since his release and wanted to report him missing. Officers responded to their residence in the 100 block of N. Mountain and took a Missing Person’s report. He was added into the national missing person’s database. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Activity / Parole Violation – Suspect Arrested
April 22 at 11:08 p.m., an officer was patrolling the intersection of Mountain and Evergreen when he saw a vehicle traveling without headlights. The vehicle was stopped and an investigation revealed that one of the passengers had used a false name and was also in possession of a controlled substance. Further investigation revealed that he was also on parole. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Domestic Violence
April 23 at 3:02 a.m., officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1200 block of Sherman after a subject broke into his girlfriend’s residence and tried to steal her cell phone. During the altercation the suspect pushed both his daughter and his girlfriend. The girlfriend sustained a minor injury. The suspect fled the scene before officer’s arrived. This investigation is continuing.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
April 23 at 1:45 p.m., a caller reported a single car traffic collision in the 400 block of E. Foothill. Officers arrived and checked on the well-being of the occupants and determined that no one was injured. The driver at fault was issued a citation and a police report was completed.
Grand Theft Auto
April 24 at 9:02 a.m., a resident in the 800 block of Bonita called to report his vehicle was missing and he did not give anyone permission to take it. Officers arrived and added the vehicle to the national stolen vehicle system. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
April 24 at 9:51 a.m., an employee from a business in the 700 block of W. Huntington called to report that two guests had their catalytic converters taken from their vehicles sometime during the night. This investigation is continuing.
Court Order Violation – Suspect Arrested
April 24 at 4:01 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of E. Lime called to report that her son was in violation of a domestic violence restraining order by being on her property. Officers arrived and saw the son on the property. The restraining order was confirmed and the son was subsequently arrested.
Warrants – Suspect Arrested
April 24 at 4:27 p.m., a caller reported that a subject was causing a disturbance at a homeless encampment near Fifth and Huntington. Officers arrived and located the individual. An investigation revealed that he had several warrants for his arrest. He was arrested per the authority of the warrants and taken into custody.
Vandalism – Suspect Arrested
April 24 at 6:23 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 800 block of S. Primrose regarding a subject spray painting a wall. Upon arrival officers located a suspect matching the description. During the investigation, officers found additional areas that had been spray painted with similar paint. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Injury Traffic Accident
April 24 at 8:30 p.m., an injury traffic accident was reported in the area of Magnolia and Central. A juvenile who was bleeding from the head claimed to have been involved in a traffic collision while riding his motorized bicycle. When officers arrived they discovered the victim was riding on the sidewalk when a passerby in a vehicle yelled at him to not ride on the sidewalk. The victim exchanged words with the passerby and while distracted collided into a second vehicle. The victim fell off his bicycle and the other vehicle continued driving. It's unknown if the other party knew he was struck from behind by the bicycle. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Traffic Collision / Hit and Run
April 24 at 11:26 p.m., a hit and run traffic collision was reported in the area of 600 block of W. Duarte. Upon arrival officers discovered the pole had been knocked down by a vehicle, but the vehicle fled the scene. Officers searched the area, but were unable to locate the vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
April 25 at 2:33 a.m., an officer near the intersection of Central and Mayflower saw a subject going through a shopping cart in the area. The officer stopped and spoke with the subject. An investigation revealed that the subject had a no-bail warrant issued by parole. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto
April 25 at 7:24 a.m., a caller in the 600 block of W. El Norte reported his vehicle stolen. An investigation revealed that he had parked it the night before and locked the doors. He went out the next morning and discovered his vehicle was missing. The vehicle was entered into the national stolen vehicle system. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
April 25 at 11:52 a.m., a victim in the 1400 block of Encino called to report that eight high end remote control cars had been taken from his patio. Officers collected surveillance footage of the incident. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
April 25 at 1:01 p.m., an employee from a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington called to report that a suspect took off his old shoes and put on a new pair of shoes before leaving the store. A description was given and he was located a short distance away. The suspect was positively identified. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Loitering / Warrants – Suspect Arrested
April 25 at 3:46 p.m., a caller in the 900 block of S. Myrtle reported that a female subject was camped out in the parking area of a local business. An investigation revealed that there was a previous no trespass authorization issued against her for that location. Officers arrived and also confirmed that there were multiple warrants for her arrest. She was arrested per the authority of the warrants and taken into custody.
Attempt Grand Theft Auto / Criminal Threats – Suspect Arrested
April 26 at 2:04 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Bonita regarding a grand theft auto in progress. Upon arrival officers detained a female suspect inside the vehicle. An investigation revealed that the suspect had also threatened to kill the reporting parties if they called the police. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
April 26 at 5:30 a.m., a delivery driver reported that he had backed up his truck and struck a light pole.
Commercial Burglary
April 26 at 7:51 a.m., an employee at a business in the 200 block of W. Huntington reported that a construction crew had been working at the location and left the alarm off. An investigation revealed that sometime during the night unknown suspects entered the location and removed a safe. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
April 26 at 7:00 p.m., a victim in the 200 block of Shamrock reported that someone had stolen his vehicle’s catalytic converter sometime during the night. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation
April 27 at 8:56 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of E. Olive to speak with a 90 year old female who was in need of medical and mental health services. She was transported to a local facility for treatment.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery
April 27 at 8:57 a.m., a caller in the 3000 block of Peck Road reported a vehicle that was purchased in early April was discovered to be a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was recovered and removed from the national stolen vehicle system.
Grand Theft Auto
April 27 at 9:10 a.m., the victim parked his vehicle in front of his residence in the 800 block of Linwood and sometime during the night someone stole his vehicle. The vehicle was entered into the national stolen vehicle system. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
April 27 at 4:24 p.m., the victim called to report he was working on a yard in the 300 block of Hill when a suspect in a white truck approached his van and removed several gardening tools. This investigation is continuing.
No comments:
Post a Comment